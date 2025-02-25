$DOCN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOCN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $72,889,370 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DOCN:
$DOCN Insider Trading Activity
$DOCN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,214 shares for an estimated $1,041,066.
- MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,996 shares for an estimated $999,840.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DOCN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $DOCN stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IA VENTURE STRATEGIES FUND II, LP removed 1,480,896 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,813,389
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 888,185 shares (+42.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,260,462
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 599,590 shares (+82.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,428,031
- MUBADALA INVESTMENT CO PJSC removed 596,363 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,087,101
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 544,054 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,535,919
- UBS GROUP AG added 533,113 shares (+182.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,163,159
- READYSTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 506,236 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,247,460
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $DOCN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.