$DOCN stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DOCN stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $72,889,370 of trading volume.

$DOCN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DOCN:

$DOCN insiders have traded $DOCN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DOCN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRATIN SAHA (Chief Product & Tech Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 28,214 shares for an estimated $1,041,066 .

. MATT STEINFORT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,996 shares for an estimated $999,840.

$DOCN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of $DOCN stock to their portfolio, and 167 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

