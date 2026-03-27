DocMorris (SWX:DOCM) Price Target Decreased by 34.75% to 6.21

The average one-year price target for DocMorris (SWX:DOCM) has been revised to CHF 6,21 / share. This is a decrease of 34.75% from the prior estimate of CHF 9,52 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 3,54 to a high of CHF 12,60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.92% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 4,23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in DocMorris. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 91.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOCM is 0.00%, an increase of 94.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.45% to 2K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 71.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOCM by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Accent Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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