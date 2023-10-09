DocGo Secures Contract From UK South Central Ambulance Service

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO), a technology-enabled mobile health services company, announced on Monday that its British unit Ambulnz Community Partners has secured a contract to provide emergency and urgent ambulance services for South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The contract is for 5 years and will include 16 ambulances per day providing paramedic-led frontline urgent and emergency response. Mobilization for this deal is set to begin in October.

"The contract is part of the Ambulnz Community Partners expansion into offering services for higher acuity care and reflects its continued growth across the UK," the company said.

The company also provides medical transport services for North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust, North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

On Friday, DocGo shares closed at $6 up 3.45% on Nasdaq.

