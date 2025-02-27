DocGo Inc. Full Year Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO) announced a profit for its full year that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $19.99 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $6.86 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.2% to $616.56 million from $624.29 million last year.

DocGo Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

