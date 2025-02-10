News & Insights

DocGo Acquires PTI Health To Improve Access To Mobile Phlebotomy And Lab Collection Services

February 10, 2025 — 09:21 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - DocGo Inc. (DCGO), a technology-enabled mobile health services company, announced on Monday that it has acquired PTI Health, a mid-Atlantic mobile lab collection and phlebotomy services company.

This acquisition will enhance DocGo's proactive healthcare offerings, addressing critical gaps in diagnostic care by providing mobile phlebotomy services for underserved populations.

The deal enables DocGo to expand its service capabilities, including facilitating timely, convenient blood collection and at-home testing services.

Initially, DocGo plans to introduce PTI Health's services into New York City, enhancing lab and diagnostic access in one of the nation's largest urban markets.

Lee Bienstock, CEO of DocGo, expressed excitement about the acquisition, stating, "PTI Health has a great team and strong relationships with leading laboratory providers in the US. This acquisition strengthens our mobile health services and furthers our vertically integrated care model, bringing diagnostic and primary care services to patients across the country."

As part of the acquisition, PTI Health President Wayne Meadows will join DocGo as a General Manager.

DCGO closed Friday's (Feb.07 2025) trading at $5.04 up 2.65%. In premarket trading Monday, the stock is up by 0.79% at $5.18.

