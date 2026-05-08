Docebo Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) used its Q1 2026earnings callprimarily to discuss demand trends and customer interest following its recent Inspire user conference, with executives emphasizing traction in enterprise, expansion opportunities tied to new products, and momentum in government markets. Management directed investors to the company’s “fully audited Q1 2026 results” and written prepared remarks, with the call focused on Q&A.

Inspire conference: attendance growth and product interest

CEO Alessio Artuffo said Docebo’s Inspire event saw “20% growth in attendance with over 1,000 people attending,” and added that “more than 20% of our ARR” was represented in the room. Artuffo characterized the customer and prospect environment as a “generational moment” as learning leaders confront what he described as a shift into an “agentic AI world.”

He said buyers in Docebo’s market are typically “talent, HR, learning leaders,” not developers, and he argued those buyers increasingly want vendors that can act as partners through technology change. Artuffo also framed the enterprise LMS market as largely a replacement market, where prospects are evaluating moves away from legacy providers that have “given up innovation” due to technical debt and integrations from prior rollups.

Enterprise demand: strong quarter, but guidance posture remains conservative

CFO Brandon Farber told analysts that Q1 marked “the first quarter where we saw real strength in the market after 2025,” citing both sales execution and “strong demand” in enterprise. However, Farber said the company is “still being conservative from an enterprise perspective” in its outlook, arguing that “one quarter is not a trend.” He compared the approach to 2025, when the company waited for multiple quarters of mid-market strength before embedding it into assumptions.

Farber also addressed contract duration trends. He said enterprise customers signed at “an average length exceeding three years” overall, and noted that the company’s two largest deals in the quarter were “five years plus.” He attributed longer terms to customer reluctance to repeat lengthy procurement and implementation cycles, saying large enterprises “wanna lock in for five years” after “deep due diligence.”

AI and AgentHub: early engagement signals and governance emphasis

Artuffo discussed AgentHub, which he described as Docebo’s “agentic infrastructure product” that it plans to release in general availability. He said Docebo demonstrated agents live on stage at Inspire and positioned AgentHub as a way to automate “moderate to complex LMS and beyond capabilities at scale.”

As a leading indicator of demand, Artuffo said Docebo asked customers to submit ideas for custom agents and received “over 500 applications” for “agent creation.” He said the response exceeded expectations because the audience is not primarily technical and “the concept of agentic” is “not yet deployed at scale by anybody.”

On whether AI is slowing purchasing decisions, Artuffo said he did not see evidence that it is delaying procurement. Instead, he described varied customer readiness, particularly in regulated industries, and said Docebo brings the CIO and compliance or risk stakeholders into enterprise discussions. He added that Docebo has made its AI “very approachable,” including “a control panel with full governance and controls.”

Expansion and product cross-sell: 365Talents, internal-to-external growth, and hybrid use cases

Farber said Q1 included “a very, very strong expansion quarter, one of the strongest ever,” and pointed to two main current levers:

365Talents cross-sell , which Farber called a “completely new product.”

, which Farber called a “completely new product.” Use case expansion, including converting a customer from an internal use case to an external use case.

Regarding 365Talents, Farber said Docebo is maintaining its “revenue assumption at $9 million for the year.” He said the company saw strong interest at Inspire, citing a statistic that roughly “50% of our customers went through the booth and viewed the demo.” He noted that integration after an acquisition takes time as staff learn to demo and implement the product, but said he was seeing “really strong signs that H2 will go in accordance with their acquisition business model.”

Artuffo also addressed the opportunity to extend 365Talents beyond internal workforce use cases. In response to a question about external applications, he said he believed early on that the product could be a “very strong play for external,” and he said customer feedback at Inspire reinforced that view. Artuffo said the company anticipates “some light product adjustments” to support skills use cases externally and said Docebo is “on that journey.”

On the company’s broader customer mix, Artuffo clarified that “more than a half” of customers use Docebo in a “hybrid” way across both internal and external learning audiences. He said the company does not expect a dramatic near-term shift in the mix, but expects the hybrid portion to increase over time as Docebo converts single-use-case customers to multiple audiences.

Artuffo also discussed proprietary learning data as a differentiator, especially in external learning environments serving customers, partners, and distributors. He argued that historical performance and certification data tied to partner ecosystems is “not replicable” by a general-purpose model and is crucial for organizations whose results depend on partner performance.

Government pipeline, capital allocation, and cash flow dynamics

On public sector opportunities, Artuffo said Docebo had renewed its FedRAMP certification, which is reviewed annually. He said the combined Federal and SLED (state, local, and education) pipeline “continues to grow very, very significantly at and above our expectations.” He also noted that federal deal cycles tend to skew toward the third quarter and described federal business as “lumpy,” with fewer but larger deals, while SLED tends to be higher volume with smaller ticket sizes. He said partners such as Deloitte are “critical” to federal go-to-market execution.

Farber said there is not a strict dependency where one government deal must close before others, but said wins can create cross-sell opportunities within and across states via internal champions and references.

Farber also discussed capital allocation, describing a “three-pronged” approach: investing in the business, share repurchases, and M&A. He said Docebo would continue repurchasing shares when it sees “attractive valuations,” which he said management believes is the case currently. On acquisitions, he noted Docebo completed “two M&A over the past four months,” but said the likelihood of another acquisition in “the next three quarters” is “low,” as the company wants to focus on execution, while leaving room for opportunistic deals.

On cash generation, Farber said Q1 free cash flow was unusually strong, but included “one-time benefits on working capital” that he expects will normalize in Q2. He said the company’s trailing twelve-month free cash flow typically tracks within about “±2% of the EBITDA margin,” and he attributed cash flow strength in part to customer quality, including some paying “years in advance,” along with “very minimal bad debt expense.”

In closing remarks, Artuffo reiterated the company’s direction, saying Docebo is “build[ing] Docebo as an AI company with learning and knowledge and skills at the center of it.”

About Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo is a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) provider that offers enterprise organizations a comprehensive platform for employee, customer and partner training. The company's software is designed to streamline learning and development with features such as AI-powered content recommendations, automated learning paths and social collaboration tools. Docebo's platform supports multiple languages and integrates with a variety of third-party applications, enabling businesses to deliver training at scale across different departments and regions.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Docebo has expanded its footprint to serve customers in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

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