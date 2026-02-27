Docebo Inc. Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Docebo Inc. (DCBO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $26.85 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $11.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Docebo Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.26 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.5% to $63.03 million from $57.04 million last year.

Docebo Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.85 Mln. vs. $11.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $63.03 Mln vs. $57.04 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 63.5 M To $ 63.7 M

