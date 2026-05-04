Docebo (DCBO) Surges 8.0%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Docebo Inc. DCBO shares rallied 8% in the last trading session to close at $20.67. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Docebo benefits from enterprise AI adoption, proprietary compliance and skills data, external training growth, strong enterprise pipeline, 365Talents cross-sell, government expansion, regulated industry wins, and improving large-customer NRR.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $65.02 million, up 13.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Docebo, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 8.9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DCBO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Docebo is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE, finished the last trading session 0.1% higher at $9.15. KORE has returned 0.7% over the past month.

For Cerberus Telecom Acquisition, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.42. This represents a change of +45.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Docebo Inc. (DCBO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.