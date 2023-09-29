Docebo (DCBO) Expands Opportunities for Learning in MS Teams

Docebo DCBO recently introduced “Docebo for Microsoft Teams” through Microsoft MSFT AppSource and directly within Microsoft Teams, available on all devices.



The integration provides Microsoft Teams users with several useful features. It enhances learner engagement, allowing for seamless interaction with various learning components without switching platforms.



Customizable training dashboards within Teams provide a personalized learning experience, accommodating different internal and external audiences, promoting adoption, and simplifying access to courses and content.

Expanding Portfolio & Partner Base Aids Prospects

Docebo shares have returned 18.8% compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 31.4% year to date.



Docebo has been riding on an expanding partner base. In August, DCBO inked a partnership with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud to help DCBO train enterprise workforces, customers, and related external communities with generative AI technologies.



During the June Quarter, Docebo secured a substantial contract with a provincial government agency in Ontario, Canada. The likes of Rolls Royce Power Systems, Unity Health Toronto, The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, Acuity Brands and HEI Hotels & Resorts have selected Docebo.



VMWare expanded its Docebo usage for diverse training purposes, and a global OEM alliance with a Big 4 professional services partner marked a significant white-label collaboration.



Additionally, Docebo's partnership with Darwinbox in India and Southeast Asia further enriches their suite of offerings, enhancing their presence in the learning technology landscape.



Docebo is now used by 3,591 customers, up from the previous count of 3,106 customers.



For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Docebo anticipates revenues between $45.9 million and $46.1 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter is pegged at $46.03 million, suggesting a year-over-year growth of 24.51%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, DCBO has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA NVDA is at top-ranked stock that investors can consider in the broader sector, sporting a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVDA shares have returned 195.4%on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for NVIDIA is pegged at 13.5%.

