Do You Need Hurricane Travel Insurance in 2025? 6 Things To Know

Planning a tropical getaway in 2025? Prepare for sunshine, sandy beaches and hurricane season. Whether you’re jetting off to the Caribbean or heading down to Florida, it’s smart to ask whether you should spend some money on hurricane travel insurance.

Read on for more details about whether travelers should consider hurricane insurance this season, as well as six things to know about purchasing coverage.

Do You Really Need Hurricane Coverage?

According to Meghan Kayata, media manager at InsureMyTrip, it’s a smart move to consider travel insurance that includes hurricane-related coverage if you’re traveling during hurricane season.

CBS News recently reported that the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be above average, with storms that are stronger and more frequent.

Policies may provide reimbursement if a hurricane causes your airline or cruise line to cancel service, if your accommodations are rendered uninhabitable, or if your own home is damaged and you can no longer travel. She said some plans also offer coverage when a destination is under a hurricane warning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Travel insurance isn’t just about potential cancellations. It can cover interruptions if you’re already on your trip and must evacuate or return home early due to damage,” Kayata said.

Reading the fine print and knowing your policy is crucial to ensure you’re getting the coverage you need. And with travel costs rising in 2025, the financial stakes are higher. Protecting prepaid, nonrefundable expenses with the right insurance can save you from significant out-of-pocket losses.

So before you hit “book now,” here are six things you should know that could save your trip — and your wallet.

Buy Early — Timing Is Everything

When it comes to hurricane travel insurance, Kayata said one of the most important factors is when you buy your policy.

Travel insurance covers hurricane-related disruptions only if the policy is purchased before a storm is named or predicted. Once it’s a known storm, it’s likely too late, as any damage it causes will likely become an excluded event.

“If you’re traveling between June 1 and November 30 — the official Atlantic hurricane season — don’t wait. Early purchase gives you the widest range of coverage options,” Kayata said.

Know What’s Covered

According to Kayata, many travelers are surprised at the variety of ways hurricanes can disrupt a trip — and how insurance can help. Depending on the plan, you may be covered for a variety of things:

Trip cancellation if your destination is under a hurricane warning

Trip interruption if your hotel or resort is made uninhabitable due to storm damage

Travel delays if flights or cruises are canceled or grounded due to the storm

Returning home early if your primary residence is damaged while you’re away.

Remember: It’s important to review your policy carefully or speak with a licensed agent to understand exactly what’s included.

Consider Your Destination and Connections

Kayata said some of the most popular travel spots — including the Caribbean, Florida and Gulf Coast cities — are also some of the most hurricane-prone.

But even if your final destination isn’t at risk, a hurricane at a connecting airport can still derail your itinerary. You should consider coverage even for seemingly indirect exposure to hurricane disruptions.

Think Beyond the Obvious Risks

Hurricane-related coverage doesn’t just protect your destination, according Kayata.

If your own home becomes uninhabitable due to a storm, some policies may provide reimbursement for canceling or cutting your trip short. This is especially important if you live along in hurricane-prone areas.

Want Maximum Flexibility? Look Into CFAR

If you’re worried about uncertainty or simply want the option to cancel for reasons not covered under standard policies, Kayata noted that “cancel for any reason” (CFAR) coverage is worth exploring.

It typically reimburses 50% to 75% of prepaid, nonrefundable costs, as long as the policy is purchased soon after the first trip deposit and the cancellation happens at least 48 hours before departure.

Documentation Matters

If your trip is impacted by a storm, documentation can help speed up claims. “Save your receipts, screenshots of alerts or cancellations, and any communication from airlines or hotels,” Kayata said.

This can help support your claim and avoid delays during the reimbursement process.

It Could Make All the Difference

With travel costs trending higher in 2025, skipping insurance could lead to even greater financial loss. “Hurricanes are unpredictable — but your response doesn’t have to be,” Kayata explained.

Planning ahead and choosing the right policy can make all the difference. A solid travel insurance plan with hurricane coverage can offer peace of mind, protecting not only your investment but your overall travel experience.

