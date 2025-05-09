Do Wall Street Analysts Like Visa Stock?

With a market cap of $649.9 billion, Visa Inc. (V) operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. Founded in 1958, the San Francisco, California-based company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products, among others.

The credit services giant has outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2025. V’s stock prices have climbed 26.7% over the past 52 weeks and 11.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 9.2% gains over the past year and 3.7% decline on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, V has also outperformed the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF’s (IYG) 22.2% surge over the past 52 weeks and its 2.5% rally this year.

V shares surged 1.2% following the release of its Q2 earnings on Apr. 29. The company’s net revenue increased 9% year-over-year to $9.6 billion, and surpassed the Street’s estimates. This growth was mainly driven by an 8% increase in its payment volume, as well as a 9% increase in processed transactions. The company’s non-GAAP EPS increased 10% year-over-year to $2.76 and surpassed the Street’s estimates by 3%.

For the current year, ending in September, analysts expect V’s EPS to decrease 12.8% year over year to $11.34. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

V stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 28 rate it as a "Strong Buy," three recommend a “Moderate Buy,” six say "Hold."

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Apr. 30, Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained a “Buy” rating on Visa and set a price target of $380 from an earlier target of $400.

The mean price target of $380.40 suggests an 8.3% upside to V’s current price levels. Moreover, the Street-high target of $410 suggests an impressive upside potential of 16.7%.

