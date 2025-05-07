Do Wall Street Analysts Like Viatris Stock?

With a market cap of $10.2 billion, Viatris Inc. (VTRS) operates as a healthcare company in North America and internationally. Founded in 1961, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company operates in four segments: Developed Markets, Greater China, JANZ, and Emerging Markets.

Shares of the drug manufacturer have underperformed the broader market over the past year. VTRS stock has tanked 28.3% over the past 52 weeks and 31.9% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 8.2% over the past year but has dropped 4.7% in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, VTRS has also underperformed the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF’s (IHE) 1.4% decline over the past 52 weeks and its 2.4% dip this year.

Shares of Viatris dropped 15.2% on Feb. 27 after the company reported Q4 2024 total revenue of $3.5 billion, missing the analyst estimates. The dip was mostly caused by an FDA import alert on its Indore facility, expected to reduce 2025 revenue by $500 million and EBITDA by $385 million, along with cautious guidance for 2025 revenue between $13.5 billion and $14 billion. The company’s EPS came in at $0.54, failing to beat the Street’s forecast by 5.3%.

For the current year ending in December 2025, analysts predict VTRS’ EPS to fall 15.5% year over year to $2.24. Moreover, the company has surpassed or met analysts’ consensus estimates in two of the past four quarters, missing on two occasions.

Among the 7 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, four “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Mar. 7, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) analyst Glen Santangelo adjusted the price target for Viatris stock, bringing it down to $13 from the previous $15 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares.

VTRS’ mean price target of $11.32 indicates a premium of 33.5% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $14 suggests a robust 65.1% upside potential from current price levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.