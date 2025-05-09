Do Wall Street Analysts Like Prologis Stock?

With a market cap of $108.7 billion, Prologis, Inc. (PLD) is the world's leading logistics real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in San Francisco. The company owns, develops, and operates modern logistics facilities across 20 countries, encompassing over 1.3 billion square feet of space.

Shares of Prologis have dropped marginally both over the past 52 weeks and in 2025. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 9.2% over the past year but dipped 3.7% this year.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, PLD has underperformed compared to the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 11.6% gain over the past 52 weeks and 1.7% rise on a YTD basis.

On Apr. 16, Prologis reported its Q1 2025 earnings, and its shares climbed 1.8% as its results surpassed analyst expectations. The company posted revenue of $2.14 billion, an 8.7% increase year-over-year, and core FFO of $1.42 per share. In terms of operational performance, Prologis achieved a 94.9% average occupancy rate across its portfolio. The company commenced leases totaling 65.1 million square feet and reported a cash same-store net operating income growth of 6.2%, with a net effective rent change of 53.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PLD’s core FFO to grow 2.9% year-over-year to $5.72 per share. The company’s earnings surprise history is robust. It has smashed the consensus estimates in all of the last four quarters.

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” eight “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with 14 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 7, Baird analyst David Rodgers reiterated an "Outperform" rating on Prologis while adjusting the price target from $126 to $120.

PLD’s mean price target of $119.65 represents an upside potential of 13.4% from current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $150 suggests the stock could rally as much as 42.2%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.