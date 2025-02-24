Do Wall Street Analysts Like PNC Financial Services Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $74.6 billion, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is a leading U.S. financial institution offering a broad range of banking, investment, and asset management services. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, PNC operates through segments including Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management, catering to individuals, businesses, and government entities.

PNC shares have outpaced the broader market over the past year. PNC has gained 28.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 20.7%. But, in 2025, PNC stock is down 2.5%, trailing SPX’s 2.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, PNC has also outperformed its industry benchmark, iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 26.3% over the past year and marginal gains in 2025.

PNC Financial has outperformed the broader market due to strong revenue growth, solid earnings performance, and strategic expansion. The bank’s net interest income (NII) has grown steadily, with management projecting further increases in 2025. Additionally, its $1.5 billion investment in branch expansion and renovations has strengthened its retail banking presence, helping attract more customers.

On Jan. 16, PNC Financial reported strong Q4 2024 results, with net income more than doubling to $1.63 billion ($3.77 per share) from $883 million ($1.85 per share) a year earlier. Net interest income rose to $3.52 billion, driven by lower funding costs and asset repricing. Despite that, its shares dipped 2% following the announcement after forecasting a 2-3% drop in net interest income for Q1, attributing the decline to anticipated slower loan growth.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect PNC’s EPS to improve 10.5% to $15.37 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering PNC stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 11 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” eight “Holds,” and two “Moderate Sells.”

The configuration has been fairly stable over the past three months.

On Jan. 17, Stephens & Co. analyst Terry McEvoy reaffirmed an “Equal-Weight” rating for PNC, while maintaining a $200 price target.

PNC’s average price target of $220.07 represents a premium of 17% from current market prices. Its Street-high target of $257 implies a potential upside of 36.7%.

