Do Wall Street Analysts Like Palantir Technologies Stock?

May 02, 2025 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Denver, Colorado-based Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It provides software platforms that offer identification of hidden patterns, deployment of software in different environments, and more. With a market cap of $277.8 billion, Palantir's operations span North America, the U.K. and internationally.

The tech giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. PLTR stock has soared 53.6% on a YTD basis and skyrocketed 425.3% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX4.7% drop in 2025 and 11.7% gains over the past year.

Narrowing the focus, Palantir has also outpaced the SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW12.9% decline on a YTD basis and 13% returns over the past year.

Palantir’s stock prices soared nearly 24% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Feb. 3. Palantir operates as the only deeptech company of its kind. Continuing its solid business momentum, the company reported a 52% year-on-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter growth in its U.S. revenues to $558 million. Meanwhile, its overall topline surged 36% year-on-year to $827.5 million, surpassing the consensus estimates by 6.4%. Furthermore, its adjusted net income to common shareholders skyrocketed 80.3% year-on-year to approximately $342 million, boosting investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year 2025, ending in December, analysts expect PLTR to deliver a 300% year-on-year growth in adjusted earnings to $0.32 per share. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has missed the Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it has matched or surpassed the projections on two other occasions.

However, analysts remain cautious about the stock’s prospects. PLTR has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 20 analysts covering the stock, opinions include three “Strong Buys,” 12 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when two analysts recommended “Strong Buy,” two suggested “Moderate Sell,” and five advocated “Strong Sell” ratings.

On Apr. 16, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Sanjit Singh maintained an “Equal-Weight” rating on Palantir, while lowering the price target to $90.

As of writing, the stock is trading above its mean price target of $84, and its street-high target of $125 suggests a 7.6% upside potential from current price levels.

