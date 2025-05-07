Stocks

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Match Group Stock?

May 07, 2025 — 11:38 am EDT

Valued at a market cap of $7.6 billion, Dallas, Texas-based Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) is a leading American technology company specializing in online dating services. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Match Group owns and operates a diverse portfolio of over 45 dating platforms, including globally recognized brands such as Tinder, Match.com, Hinge, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish, Meetic, OurTime, and Pairs.

Shares of MTCH have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. MTCH has declined 7.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 8.2%. Shares of MTCH are down 8.4% on a YTD basis, compared to $SPX’s 4.7% dip.

Focusing more closely, Match Group has also lagged behind the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s (XLC20.1% gain over the past 52 weeks and a marginal rise in 2025.

On Feb. 4, Match Group announced its Q4 2024 earnings, and its shares plunged 7.9% in the next trading session. Its revenue slightly beat expectations at $860.2 million, though down 1% year-over-year. Adjusted Operating Income declined 10% and Tinder saw a 3% revenue drop and a decline in payers, though revenue per payer improved slightly. Hinge continued to be a bright spot, with revenue up 27% and strong growth in both payers and revenue per payer. However, the company faced weakness in other segments like Evergreen brands and Asia. It also gave a cautious Q1 2025 outlook.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect MTCH’s EPS to grow 8.5% year over year to $2.42. Its earnings history is mixed as it surpassed or met the consensus estimate in three of the past four quarters, while missing in one quarter. 

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 14 “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than three months ago, with 10 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 29, UBS Group AG (UBS) analyst Kunal Madhukar reiterated a “Neutral” rating on Match Group while lowering the firm's price target from $34 to $31.

MTCH’s mean price target of $35.67 represents a 19.1% premium to the current market prices. The Street-high price target of $52 implies a robust potential upside of 73.6% from the current price levels. 

