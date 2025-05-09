Do Wall Street Analysts Like Mastercard Stock?

Purchase, New York-based Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ) provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $516.3 billion by market cap, Mastercard offers a range of integrated products and value-added services to millions of account holders, institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations.

The payments giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. MA stock prices have soared 24.7% over the past 52 weeks and 7.7% in 2025, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 9.2% gains over the past year and 3.7% dip in 2025.

Zooming in further, Mastercard has also outperformed the industry-focused iShares FinTech Active ETF’s ( BPAY ) 7.9% gains over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% dip on a YTD basis.

Despite delivering better-than-expected results, Mastercard’s stock prices observed a marginal dip after the release of its Q1 results on May 1. Driven by the positive impact of acquisitions and growth in the payment network and its value-added services & solutions, the company’s topline surged 14.2% year-over-year to $7.3 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, the company’s adjusted EPS increased 12.7% year-over-year to $3.73, surpassing the consensus estimates by 4.5%. Following the initial dip in prices, MA stock gained 2.3% in the subsequent trading session.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect Mastercard to deliver a 9.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $15.95. On a more positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “ Strong Buy ” rating overall. Of the 38 analysts covering the MA stock, opinions include 28 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, when 29 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On May 2, Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reiterated an “ Overweight ” rating on Mastercard, while raising the price target from $630 to $635.

Mastercard’s mean price target of $621.33 represents a 9.6% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $685 suggests a 20.8% upside potential.

