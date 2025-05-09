Stocks

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Mastercard Stock?

May 09, 2025 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart->

Purchase, New York-based Mastercard Incorporated (MA) provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $516.3 billion by market cap, Mastercard offers a range of integrated products and value-added services to millions of account holders, institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations.

The payments giant has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. MA stock prices have soared 24.7% over the past 52 weeks and 7.7% in 2025, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX9.2% gains over the past year and 3.7% dip in 2025.

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in further, Mastercard has also outperformed the industry-focused iShares FinTech Active ETF’s (BPAY7.9% gains over the past 52 weeks and 1.9% dip on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Despite delivering better-than-expected results, Mastercard’s stock prices observed a marginal dip after the release of its Q1 results on May 1. Driven by the positive impact of acquisitions and growth in the payment network and its value-added services & solutions, the company’s topline surged 14.2% year-over-year to $7.3 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a notable margin. Meanwhile, the company’s adjusted EPS increased 12.7% year-over-year to $3.73, surpassing the consensus estimates by 4.5%. Following the initial dip in prices, MA stock gained 2.3% in the subsequent trading session.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect Mastercard to deliver a 9.3% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $15.95. On a more positive note, the company has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “Strong Buy” rating overall. Of the 38 analysts covering the MA stock, opinions include 28 “Strong Buys,” three “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than a month ago, when 29 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On May 2, Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond reiterated an “Overweight” rating on Mastercard, while raising the price target from $630 to $635.

Mastercard’s mean price target of $621.33 represents a 9.6% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $685 suggests a 20.8% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MA
BPAY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.