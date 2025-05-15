Do Wall Street Analysts Like Kimberly-Clark Stock?

With a market cap of $44.3 billion , Kimberly-Clark Corporation ( KMB ) is a global leader in the manufacture and marketing of personal care and tissue products. The company operates through distinct business segments serving both consumer and professional markets, offering well-known brands such as Huggies, Kotex, Kleenex, Scott, and Depend.

Shares of the Dallas, Texas-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. KMB has declined 1.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has gained 12.3% . However, shares of Kimberly-Clark are up 1.9% on a YTD basis, slightly outpacing SPX’s marginal rise.

More Top Stocks Daily:

Narrowing the focus, the consumer products maker has lagged behind the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLP ) 2.9% return over the past 52 weeks.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q1 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.93, shares of KMB fell 1.5% on Apr. 22. Revenue came in at $4.8 billion, missing the estimate and declining 6% year-over-year. All three business segments saw sales declines, including a nearly 9% drop in International Personal Care to $1.4 billion and a 3.9% drop in North America to $2.7 billion. Additionally, the company revised its 2025 outlook, now expecting flat to slightly positive EPS growth, down from prior mid-single-digit growth expectations, citing $300 million in additional costs from trade disputes.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect KMB’s adjusted EPS to decline 2.9% year-over-year to $7.09. However, the company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat or met the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 12 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

On Apr. 24, Barclays lowered Kimberly-Clark’s price target to $135 , maintaining an “Equal Weight” rating, citing concerns about guidance despite ongoing efforts to offset tariff impacts.

As of writing, KMB is trading below the mean price target of $142.16. The Street-high price target of $162 implies a potential upside of 21.3% from the current price.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.