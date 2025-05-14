Do Wall Street Analysts Like Juniper Networks Stock?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is a leading American multinational technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Founded in 1996, Juniper has a market cap of $12.2 billion and specializes in high-performance networking and cybersecurity solutions, offering products such as routers, switches, and network management software.
The tech company has struggled to keep up with the broader market over the past year. JNPR stock has surged 5.5% over the past 52 weeks but plunged 2.8% on a YTD basis. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 12.7% over the past year and is up marginally in 2025.
Zooming in further, JNPR has also lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 12.6% gains over the past year and marginal returns this year.
On May 1, Juniper Networks’ shares rose marginally after reporting its first quarter earnings, with revenue rising 11% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. This growth surpassed the Street’s predictions thanks to robust demand in the cloud and enterprise sectors, as product orders surged nearly 40%. The company reported a non-GAAP net income of $147.2 million, marking a 52% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.43, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.41.
For the current year ending in December, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post an EPS of $1.45, rising 43.6% year over year. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, missing on another occasion.
Among the ten analysts covering the JNPR stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” and nine “Hold” recommendations.
This configuration has been stable for the past months.
On May 5, Barclays plc (BCS) raised its price target for Juniper Networks from $39 to $40, which is also the average and Street-high price target. Barclays maintains an "Equal Weight" rating on the stock following stronger-than-expected Q1 results. The upgrade reflects solid performance in the cloud and enterprise segments.On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- B&G Foods Holdings Hits New 52-Week Low. Is There Any Hope for the Penny Stock?
- ‘They Are Destroying $3B a Month’: Michael Saylor Slams Berkshire Hathaway’s $347 Billion Cash Hoard, Says ‘Charlie Would Have Liked’ Bitcoin
- This Underdog AI Stock Has ‘Multiple Growth Cylinders.’ Should You Buy Shares in 2025?
- Don’t Miss the AI Party: Analysts Think You Should Buy Palantir Stock Now
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.