Do Wall Street Analysts Like Juniper Networks Stock?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) is a leading American multinational technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. Founded in 1996, Juniper has a market cap of $12.2 billion and specializes in high-performance networking and cybersecurity solutions, offering products such as routers, switches, and network management software.

The tech company has struggled to keep up with the broader market over the past year. JNPR stock has surged 5.5% over the past 52 weeks but plunged 2.8% on a YTD basis. In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 12.7% over the past year and is up marginally in 2025.

Zooming in further, JNPR has also lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 12.6% gains over the past year and marginal returns this year.

On May 1, Juniper Networks’ shares rose marginally after reporting its first quarter earnings, with revenue rising 11% year-over-year to $1.28 billion. This growth surpassed the Street’s predictions thanks to robust demand in the cloud and enterprise sectors, as product orders surged nearly 40%. The company reported a non-GAAP net income of $147.2 million, marking a 52% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP EPS reached $0.43, surpassing analyst expectations of $0.41.

For the current year ending in December, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post an EPS of $1.45, rising 43.6% year over year. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, missing on another occasion.

Among the ten analysts covering the JNPR stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” and nine “Hold” recommendations.

This configuration has been stable for the past months.

On May 5, Barclays plc (BCS) raised its price target for Juniper Networks from $39 to $40, which is also the average and Street-high price target. Barclays maintains an "Equal Weight" rating on the stock following stronger-than-expected Q1 results. The upgrade reflects solid performance in the cloud and enterprise segments.

