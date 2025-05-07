Do Wall Street Analysts Like Invesco Stock?

Atlanta-based Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ ) is a global investment management company dedicated to helping clients achieve their financial goals. With a market cap of $6.4 billion , the firm offers a diverse range of investment solutions, including mutual funds, ETFs, and private funds, catering to retail, institutional, and high-net-worth clients worldwide.

The asset manager has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. IVZ stock has plunged 18.9% on a YTD basis and 5.2% over the past 52 weeks, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 4.7% dip in 2025 and 8.2% gains over the past year.

Zooming in further, Invesco has also underperformed the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 1.7% uptick on a YTD basis and 19.7% surge over the past year.

Invesco’s stock prices soared 8.3% after the release of its better-than-expected Q1 results on Apr. 22. The company’s net flows for the quarter stood at $32.6 billion, significantly down from $60.9 billion in Q4 2024, but represent a staggering 97.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, its total operating revenues increased 3.7% year-over-year to $1.5 billion, and the company observed a notable expansion in margins. Its adjusted net income for the quarter soared 35.1% year-over-year to $200.5 million, and its adjusted EPS of $0.44 surpassed the consensus estimates by 12.8%.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect the asset manager to report a 1.8% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $1.68. However, the company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has met or surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

Invesco has a consensus “ Hold ” rating overall. Of the 18 analysts covering the stock, opinions include one “Strong Buy,” 16 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is slightly bearish compared to a month ago, when two analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Apr. 23, Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr maintained an “ In-Line ” rating on IVZ, while raising the price target from $13 to $15.

Invesco’s mean price target of $15.98 represents a premium of 12.7% to current price levels, while its street-high target of $21 suggests a 48.1% potential upside.

