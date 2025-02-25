Do Wall Street Analysts Like IDEXX Laboratories Stock?

Westbrook, Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) focuses on enhancing the health and well-being of pets, people, and livestock. It develops and distributes products and services for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, water testing and dairy markets. With a market cap of $37.1 billion, IDEXX operates as a global leader in pet healthcare innovation.

While IDEXX has notably underperformed the broader market over the past year, it has significantly outperformed in 2025. IDEXX stock has plummeted 19.5% over the past year and soared 12.2% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 17.6% returns over the past year and 1.7% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, while IDEXX has lagged behind ProShares Pet Care ETF’s (PAWZ) 5.2% gains over the past year, it has significantly outperformed PAWZ’s 1.8% dip in 2025.

IDEXX Laboratories’ stock soared over 11.1% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Feb. 3. Driven by the expansion of its global premium instrument installed base and net customer gains across testing modalities, IDEXX’s revenues surged 5.8% year-over-year to $954.3 million, exceeding the Street’s estimates by 1.9%. Meanwhile, its net income attributable to shareholders grew 11.1% year-over-year to $216.1 million and its EPS of $2.62 surpassed the consensus estimates by a notable 9.2%.

Furthermore, IDEXX expects its organic revenues to grow 6% - 9% in fiscal 2025 and observe a notable expansion in its operating margin, which boosted investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect IDEXX to report a solid 11.8% year-over-year growth in EPS to $11.93. However, the company has a mixed earnings surprise history. While it has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations thrice over the past four quarters, it missed the estimates on one other occasion.

Among the 11 analysts covering the IDEXX stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and four “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago when five analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Feb. 10, Piper Sandler analyst David Westenberg reiterated a “Hold” rating on IDEXX, while setting a price target of $510.

IDEXX’s mean price target of $519.50 represents a 12% premium to current price levels, while its street-high target of $566 indicates a 22.1% upside potential.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.