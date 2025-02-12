Do Wall Street Analysts Like Goldman Sachs Stock?

Valued at nearly $202 billion by market cap, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) operates as a leading global financial holding company. The New York-based capital markets giant provides a range of services for corporations, institutions, governments, and individuals. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments.

Goldman has significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. GS stock has soared 68.4% over the past 52 weeks and 13% on a YTD basis, outpacing the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.7% surge over the past year and 3.2% gains in 2025.

Zooming in further, GS has also outpaced the sector-focused iShares U.S. Financials ETF’s (IYF) 34.3% gains over the past year and 6.6% returns in 2025.

Goldman Sachs’ stock prices soared over 6% after the release of its impressive Q4 results on Jan. 15. The company observed a robust surge in revenues across its businesses which led to a humongous 22.5% year-over-year growth in total net revenues to $13.9 billion, exceeding the Street’s expectations by a large margin. Meanwhile, the company showcased impressive expense discipline, reporting a 2.7% year-over-year decline in operating expenses to $8.3 billion. This led to its net income to shareholders skyrocketing 110.1% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. Its EPS of $11.95 for the quarter surpassed the Street’s expectations by a staggering 48.1%, boosting investor confidence.

For the current fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect GS to deliver a 16.2% year-over-year growth in EPS to $47.12. Furthermore, Goldman has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 22 analysts covering the GS stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy,” one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is slightly less bullish than two months ago when 13 analysts gave “Strong Buy” recommendations.

On Jan. 21, UBS Group (UBS) analyst Brennan Hawken reiterated a “Neutral” rating on GS, while setting a price target of $640.

While Goldman’s mean price target of $653 represents a marginal 88 basis point premium to current price levels, its street-high target of $782 suggests a 20.8% upside potential.

