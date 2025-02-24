Do Wall Street Analysts Like DTE Energy Stock?

With a market cap of $27.4 billion , DTE Energy Company ( DTE ) operates regulated and unregulated energy businesses, including its primary subsidiaries, DTE Electric and DTE Gas, serving millions of customers across Michigan. It also runs non-utility segments like energy trading, gas storage and pipelines, and industrial energy solutions through its DTE Vantage division.

Shares of the utility company have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. DTE Energy stock has returned 20.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 20.7% . Moreover, shares of DTE are up 9.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 2.2% gain.

Looking closer, the Detroit, Michigan-based company has lagged behind the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 29.5% return over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of DTE Energy rose 2.9% on Feb. 13, driven by stronger-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.51. Full-year 2024 operating EPS came in at $6.83, exceeding the consensus estimate and reflecting a 19.2% increase from the prior-year figure. The company also provided an encouraging 2025 operating EPS guidance range of $7.09 to $7.23, with the consensus estimate aligning near the upper end of the range. Positive segmental performance, including non-utility operations’ EPS growth to $0.56 and an increase in operating net income to $1.4 billion, further fueled investor confidence.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect DTE's EPS to grow 5.1% year-over-year to $7.18. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 10 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

On Feb. 19, BMO Capital raised DTE Energy's price target to $135 while maintaining a “Market Perform” rating, citing the Q4 earnings beat and increased confidence in management's ability to achieve growth at the higher end of its 6% - 8% outlook.

As of writing, DTE is trading below the mean price target of $137.53. The Street-high price target of $147 implies a potential upside of 11.4%.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.