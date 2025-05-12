Do Wall Street Analysts Like Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services. With a market cap of $39.2 billion, the company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

Shares of this outsourcing and technology giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CTSH has gained 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 8.6%. In 2025, CTSH stock is up 3%, surpassing the SPX’s 3.8% decline on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, CTSH’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF (VGT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 10.9% over the past year. Moreover, CTSH’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.1% losses over the same time frame.

On Apr. 30, CTSH shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.23 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.19. The company’s revenue was $5.12 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.07 billion. CTSH expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.98 to $5.14, and expects revenue to be between $20.5 billion and $21 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CTSH’s EPS to grow 6.5% to $5.06 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering CTSH stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and 18 “Holds.”

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Hold” rating, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On May 5, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a “Buy” rating on CTSH with a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 13.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $88.16 represents an 11.4% premium to CTSH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $104 suggests a notable upside potential of 31.4%.

