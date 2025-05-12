Stocks

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock?

May 12, 2025 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services. With a market cap of $39.2 billion, the company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

Shares of this outsourcing and technology giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. CTSH has gained 18.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 8.6%. In 2025, CTSH stock is up 3%, surpassing the SPX’s 3.8% decline on a YTD basis. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

Zooming in further, CTSH’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Vanguard Information Technology Index ETF (VGT). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 10.9% over the past year. Moreover, CTSH’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.1% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Apr. 30, CTSH shares closed up marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.23 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.19. The company’s revenue was $5.12 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $5.07 billion. CTSH expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $4.98 to $5.14, and expects revenue to be between $20.5 billion and $21 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect CTSH’s EPS to grow 6.5% to $5.06 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering CTSH stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and 18 “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with an overall “Hold” rating, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.” 

On May 5, Barclays PLC (BCS) analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a “Buy” rating on CTSH with a price target of $90, implying a potential upside of 13.7% from current levels.

The mean price target of $88.16 represents an 11.4% premium to CTSH’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $104 suggests a notable upside potential of 31.4%. 

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VGT
BCS
CTSH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.