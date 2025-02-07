Do Wall Street Analysts Like Baker Hughes Stock?

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Baker Hughes Company ( BKR ) is a global leader in energy technology solutions. With a market cap of $48.3 billion , Baker Hughes is committed to driving innovation in oilfield services, energy transition, and industrial solutions. Serving customers across North America, Europe, and Asia, the company focuses on delivering cutting-edge, sustainable technologies that enhance efficiency, reliability, and emissions reduction in the energy sector.

Shares of this energy technology company have outperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. BKR has gained 59.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 22.8% . In 2025, BKR stock is up 14.5%, while the SPX has edged up 3.4% on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, BKR has also surpassed the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF ( XES ), down marginally over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 30, Baker Hughes reported its Q4 earnings , driving a 3.5% stock gain in the subsequent trading session. Revenue grew 7.7% year over year to $7.4 billion, beating Wall Street's estimates. Adjusted EPS surged 37.3% annually to $0.70, surpassing the $0.63 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $1.3 billion , while operating cash flow reached $1.19 billion, with free cash flow of $894 million.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect BKR to report an EPS growth of 9.4% to $2.57 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering BKR stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

The configuration has been stable over the past few months.

On Feb. 5, TD Cowen analyst Marc Bianchi maintained a “ Buy ” rating on BKR with a price target of $57 – the Street High, implying a potential upside of 21.3%. Meanwhile, the mean price target of $52.26 represents the stock could rise as much as 11.2%.

