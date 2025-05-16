Do Wall Street Analysts Like Akamai Technologies Stock?

Valued at a market cap of $11.3 billion, Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) is a cybersecurity and cloud computing company. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company develops and provides solutions for global enterprises to build, secure, and accelerate their applications and digital experiences.

Shares of AKAM have significantly lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. AKAM stock has tanked 20.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 11.5%. Moreover, shares of AKAM are down 20% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal returns.

Looking closer, Akamai Technologies has underperformed the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF's (IHAK) 12.4% surge over the past year and 5.3% rise on a YTD basis.

Akamai Technologies' stock plunged 10.8% in the trading session after the release of its mixed Q1 2025 results on May 8. Driven by solid 8.2% year-over-year growth in Security revenues and 14.5% year-over-year growth in Cloud Computing, the company's revenues observed a notable boost, but this was partially offset by a 9.8% decline in Delivery revenue. As a result, total revenue increased modestly by 2.9% year-over-year to $1 billion. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA rose 5.8% from the prior-year quarter to $441.3 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 43.4%. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.70, up 3.7% year-over-year, and exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.58.

For fiscal 2025, AKAM expects revenue to range between 4.05 billion and $4.2 billion, representing a 1.5% to 5.2% increase from fiscal 2024 revenue of $4 billion. However, adjusted EPS is guided between $6.10 and $6.40, which implies a slight decline of 1.2% to 5.9% from the prior year's $6.48, which unsettled investor confidence.

Among the 20 analysts covering the AKAM stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

This configuration is notably less bullish than three months ago, with 13 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On May 9, Piper Sandler (PIPR) analyst James Fish raised AKAM’s price target to $88 while maintaining the stock to a “Neutral” rating.

As of writing, Akamai Technologies’ mean price target of $101.61 implies a 32.8% premium to current price levels, while the Street-high target of $140 suggests a staggering 83% upside potential.

