Do Tesla's Refreshed Model X & S Offer Value Over Competitors?

Tesla TSLA has introduced refreshed versions of its Model S sedan and Model X SUV. While the upgrades themselves are relatively modest, the price hikes that accompany them are quite significant.



Among the new features are a Frost Blue paint option, redesigned wheels aimed at boosting efficiency, a front bumper camera for better forward visibility, dynamic ambient lighting on the dashboard and doors and new adaptive headlights. The Model X also benefits from increased third-row space. The Model S Plaid receives updated exterior styling designed to enhance stability at high speeds.



Revised suspension bushings are likely to improve ride quality for both vehicles. Inside, better sound insulation and active noise cancellation are expected to make the cabins quieter. With the EPA rating increasing from 402 to 410 miles, the standard Model S now offers slightly more range than the previous one.



Tesla has hiked prices for all configurations of the two models by $5,000. The all-wheel-drive Model X starts at $89,990, while the Plaid version costs $104,990. The Model S all-wheel drive is now $84,990 and the Plaid version is $99,990. Per Tesla, the updated models are available to order immediately with estimated delivery times of two to four weeks. TSLA carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) at present.

Closest Contender of Tesla Model S & X

Lucid Group LCID engineered the Lucid Air as a direct competitor to the Tesla Model S. The Lucid Air can cover an EPA range of more than 500 miles on a single charge. Its base variant comes with an EPA range of 420 miles and is priced at about $15,000 less than the Model S, which starts at $69,900 and offers greater luxury and faster charging capabilities. Lucid Gravity, which is currently facing supply-chain issues, is a close contender of Model X. Gravity offers an EPA range of up to 450 miles and is priced at $79,900.



The Rivian R1S by Rivian RIVN is also a close alternative to the Tesla Model X. The Rivian R1S has an EPA range of 270-410 miles, while the Model X has an EPA range of 335-352 miles. The Rivian R1S is priced at $75,900, far lower than the all-wheel drive Model X.

Tesla’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Tesla has underperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry year to date. TSLA shares have lost 19.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 18.9%.

YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation perspective, Tesla appears overvalued. Going by its price/sales ratio, the company is trading at a forward sales multiple of 10.01, higher than its industry’s 2.62.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EPS Estimates Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 and 2026 EPS has moved up by a penny each in the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

