Do Lumpy Q1 Deployments Undermine Tesla's Energy Momentum?

Tesla’s TSLA energy storage business recorded 8.8 GWh of deployments in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a sequential decline of 38% and a 15% year-over-year decrease. At first glance, the drop may appear to signal a slowdown in momentum. However, energy storage deployments are inherently volatile, as large utility-scale projects depend on customer timing and contract schedules. Quarterly fluctuations, therefore, do not necessarily indicate structural demand weakness.

Importantly, management continues to expect full-year 2026 deployments to exceed 2025 levels. Over the longer term, Tesla’s energy storage deployments have witnessed a 168% compound annual growth rate over the past three years. This strong growth reflects the rising need for energy storage as electricity demand increases and more renewable power comes online. Tesla’s large manufacturing scale, technology focus and strong customer relationships have helped it secure a meaningful position in this expanding market.

Tesla’s energy generation and storage business is built around two core offerings: Powerwall for homes and small commercial users, and Megapack for large-scale applications such as utilities, data centers, and industrial customers. Demand for Megapack remains particularly strong. The company is preparing to begin production of Megapack 3 later this year at its new factory outside Houston. This facility will manufacture Megapack 3 units for integration into the company’s Megablock systems. At the same time, Tesla has begun deployments of its first in-house designed solar panel produced at Gigafactory New York. The new panel features improved efficiency in shaded conditions, enhanced aesthetics and simpler installation, strengthening Tesla’s residential energy ecosystem.

Beyond growth, profitability remains a key differentiator. In the last reported quarter, Tesla’s energy segment delivered gross margins of 39.5%, the highest across the company’s businesses. Although Tesla has flagged potential margin pressure from competition, tariffs and policy uncertainty, the energy segment of the company stands out for its resilience.

Even with quarterly volatility, Tesla’s energy business demonstrates structural growth, expanding capacity and exceptional profitability. At a time when EV demand is uneven, it is emerging as a scalable, high-margin, and increasingly dependable growth engine for the company.

How F and GM Are Diversifying Through Energy Storage

Ford F is expanding beyond vehicles through its new energy storage subsidiary, Ford Energy. The strategy leverages the company’s manufacturing scale and cost advantages in lithium iron phosphate batteries to build large-scale storage systems. Ford plans to invest about $1.5 billion in 2026 and aims to reach 20 GWh of storage capacity by 2027. With first deliveries targeted for late 2027, the initiative is designed to diversify revenues and reduce dependence on the traditional auto cycle.

GM Energy represents General Motors’ GM push into residential and commercial energy solutions. It focuses on products such as bidirectional vehicle-to-home charging and stationary storage systems. Last year, General Motors collaborated with Redwood Materials to accelerate the deployment of storage solutions using U.S.-made batteries and second-life EV packs. The partnership highlights General Motors’ effort to extend its battery capabilities beyond vehicles and create additional value from its EV ecosystem.

The Zacks Rundown on TSLA Stock

Shares of Tesla have gained 7% over the past six months, underperforming the industry.

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From a valuation standpoint, TSLA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 15.46, above the industry and its own five-year average. It carries a Value Score of F.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSLA’s earnings has been revised over the past 90 days.

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Tesla stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.