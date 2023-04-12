Do Financial Advisors Need a License?

License requirements to work as a financial advisor vary widely. Generally, depending on your practice, you will most likely need to take either the Series 6 or Series 7 exams as well as the Series 63, Series 65 or Series 66 exams. If you have another professional designation, such as certified financial planner (CFP) or chartered financial analyst (CFA), you may be able to waive the Series 65 exam. The exact license you need for this work depends on what you're doing and the laws of your specific state or jurisdiction.

The term "financial advisor," which applies to a very wide range of potential services, describes a professional who helps guide and direct clients' financial decision-making. A financial advisor may offer guidance on managing investments, planning for taxes and making retirement projections, among other things.

Until relatively recently, the term "financial advisor" was used to describe various positions across the financial industry. But a recent regulation from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), called Regulation Best Interest (Reg BI), has limited who can use the title. Financial advisors generally are firms that serve as registered investment advisors (RIAs) or investment advisor representatives.

Conversely, when broker-dealers use these terms in their names or titles in the context of providinginvestment adviceto a retail customer, they will generally violate the capacity disclosure requirement under Reg BI. The disclosure requirement generally refers to rules requiring advisors to appropriately inform customers of the scope and terms of their relationship as well as material facts related to conflicts of interest when making a recommendation.

Any advisor registered with the SEC is legally required to abide by fiduciary duty. That means they must put clients' interests ahead of their own. According to the SEC, fiduciaries are expected to exercise a duty of care and a duty of loyalty to clients. And as a result, are "held to the highest standard of conduct."

Working with an advisor who abides by fiduciary duty gives you the assurance of knowing they're legally obligated to put your interests first. While a fiduciary can still have conflicts of interest – which must be disclosed to clients – knowing that they have a duty of trust and loyalty to you, the consumer, can give you some peace of mind. That's why most experts recommend asking an advisor whether they abide by fiduciary duty when you first meet with them. You can also use a service like SmartAdvisor, which matches would-be clients with fiduciary financial advisors.

While the exact requirements can differ between jurisdictions, you almost always need a license to do this work. As a general rule, to work as a financial advisor you must have passed the exams for your practice area. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) oversees the licensing exams required by most states.

There are a lot of financial advisor licenses and exams. The specific license you need depends on your practice, and for many financial professionals that changes over time. For example, it's common to need one license to trade securities and a different license to oversee and manage securities traders. As you grow in your career, you may need to get different licenses to reflect new skills and responsibilities.

As a general rule, the six most common licenses are:

The Series 3 exam licenses you to sell real estate, life insurance and commodities. Note that you do not need a Series 3 to sell most other forms of insurance; for example, you can freely sell auto insurance without a Series 3. The Series 3 is also not a requirement for dedicated real estate agents, who have their own licensing boards. This is a requirement for financial advisors to sell these assets as part of their practice.

The Series 6 exam licenses you to buy and sell investment products. The general rule here is that you can sell packaged investments and third-party products so long as they are not specific, individual securities such as stocks or bonds.

Specifically, you may sell the following products:

Mutual funds

Variable annuities

Variable life insurance

Unit investment trusts

Municipal fund securities

The Series 7 exam licenses you to buy and sell all securities products. This includes all products licensed under the Series 6 exam, as well as any other asset. Some of the most common products that a Series 7 practitioner will sell include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), futures, options, derivatives, accredited investments and more.

This is the generalist license. It allows you to practice as a general broker of securities.

Series 63 is generally taken by advisors who work on a commission basis. To practice based on this exam, you must have either a Series 6 or Series 7 in addition to Series 63. This license allows you to work as a broker-dealer agent for firms that issue financial products.

If you receive payment by flat fee or hourly rate, instead of by commission, you must take the Series 65 exam. It is significantly longer and more in-depth than the Series 63, at 140 questions to the Series 63 exam's 60 questions, but it allows you to practice as an investment adviser representative. This means that Series 65 allows you to practice in a fiduciary capacity, offering independent advice and financial services.

While most investment advisor representatives take one or both of the Series 6 and Series 7 exams in addition to their Series 65 exam, it is not required. (Practitioners could take both Series 6 and Series 7 if they had already taken Series 6 and then decided to expand their practice by taking Series 7.) If you have another professional designation, such as CFP or CFA, you may be able to waive the Series 65 exam. Check with your state for more details.

The Series 66 exam combines both Series 63 and Series 65. You may take it as an alternative to one or both of these exams. And it allows you to practice as both a broker-dealer agent and an investment adviser representative. To practice based on this exam you must have a Series 7 in addition to Series 66.

As a general rule, financial advisors need a license to practice professionally. Exactly what license they need depends on their training and what they do.

