$DNUT stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DNUT stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,121,270 of trading volume.

$DNUT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DNUT (you can track the company live on Quiver's $DNUT stock page ):

$DNUT insiders have traded $DNUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INDULGENCE B.V. JAB sold 694,445 shares for an estimated $3,000,002

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DNUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $DNUT stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DNUT Analyst Ratings

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $DNUT Data Alerts

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DNUT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/26/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DNUT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DNUT forecast page.

$DNUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNUT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DNUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $3.6 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 02/26/2025

You can track data on $DNUT on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.