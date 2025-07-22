Stocks
DNUT

$DNUT stock is up 22% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

July 22, 2025 — 03:16 pm EDT

$DNUT stock has now risen 22% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $53,121,270 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $DNUT:

$DNUT Insider Trading Activity

$DNUT insiders have traded $DNUT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DNUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • INDULGENCE B.V. JAB sold 694,445 shares for an estimated $3,000,002

$DNUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 98 institutional investors add shares of $DNUT stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DNUT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DNUT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
  • Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
  • Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/26/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/26/2025

$DNUT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DNUT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DNUT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sara Senatore from B of A Securities set a target price of $6.0 on 07/18/2025
  • John Glass from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $2.5 on 07/14/2025
  • Jon Tower from Citigroup set a target price of $3.6 on 05/09/2025
  • Bill Chappell from Truist Securities set a target price of $7.0 on 04/24/2025
  • Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 02/26/2025

