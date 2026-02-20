Markets
DNOW

DNOW Stock Falls 18% After Reporting Loss In Q4

February 20, 2026 — 10:10 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of DNOW Inc. (DNOW) are moving down about 18 percent during Friday morning trading following the announcement of fourth-quarter financial results, reporting loss of $147 million compared with earnings of $23 million in the prior year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $13.32 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 18.40 percent. The stock opened at $13.04 and has climbed as high as $15.25 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $12.01 to $17.83.

Revenue increased to $959 million from last year's $571 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DNOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.