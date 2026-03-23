Is DNOW Stock a Buy After the Pullback? Key Catalysts and Risks

DNOW Inc. DNOW has sold off sharply, and the debate now is whether the pullback is a value entry or a warning sign. The company has a clear longer-cycle opportunity tied to integration synergies and a broader end-market mix. But near-term execution risk remains high.



For investors, the setup is less about forecasting a clean 2026 and more about tracking whether operational stabilization arrives fast enough to unlock the margin path.

DNOW’s Short-Term Rating and Style Score Snapshot

DNOW carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), which sets a cautious near-term tone and typically aligns with weak estimate revision trends over the one-to three-month horizon.



The Style Scores point to a mixed profile: VGM Score of B, Growth Score of A, Value Score of C and Momentum Score of D. In practice, that combination suggests the market is not rewarding the stock’s near-term price action, even as the longer-cycle integration upside still screens well on growth characteristics.

DNOW’s Less Cyclical Mix

The constructive view starts with a mix. DNOW has broader exposure across midstream, gas utilities and downstream maintenance markets, which can act as a counterweight to upstream cyclicality. Midstream is expected to benefit from natural gas infrastructure and rising liquefied natural gas exports, while gas utilities are supported by steady natural gas demand, distribution integrity upgrade programs, and new home construction in certain U.S. states.



Downstream and industrial demand is also positioned for support from increased maintenance, repair and operations activity, project turnaround work and energy transition-related projects. On top of that, data centers are emerging as an incremental tailwind as power and gas infrastructure scale. DNOW began supplying pumps and pipe, valves, and fittings to 11 new data center customers across four key U.S. markets in 2025 and expects to expand to additional markets in 2026.



Management is targeting revenue synergies through Process Solutions’ cross-selling, expanded valve automation capabilities, and combined procurement leverage, which can increase operating leverage as integration advances.

DNOW’s Synergies Versus Today’s Margin Pressure

The long-term opportunity is framed by accelerating cost synergies and a stated ambition to move consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization toward 8%. First-year cost synergy expectations were raised to $23 million from $17 million, with $70 million targeted by year three.



Against that, near-term profitability is under pressure. In 2025, gross margin fell 540 basis points to 17%, and the company reported a negative operating margin. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin was 7.4% for 2025 and 6.4% in the fourth quarter, below the 8% target. Acquisition and business integration costs weighed on the results, with elevated costs of sales and selling, general, and administrative expense growth.



That contrast defines the decision framework: The stock’s upside case depends on whether synergies and operating leverage arrive quickly enough to offset integration costs and operational drag, particularly while visibility remains limited.

ERP Risk and Suspended Guidance

DNOW is experiencing enterprise resource planning disruption in MRC Global U.S. operations. Those operational challenges weighed on third and fourth-quarter 2025 performance, and management has not provided a resolution timeline. Revenue and earnings per share guidance remains suspended due to the persistence of those issues.



The operational impacts are concrete: slower processes, order bottlenecks, and service effects, with impacts concentrated in the upstream and downstream. DNOW has taken mitigation steps, including adding more than 200 field personnel and establishing a dedicated help desk.



Even with mitigation, prolonged disruption risks lost wallet share and lower win rates. If stabilization extends into the second half of 2026, synergy realization and operating leverage could be delayed, and the recovery that management expects could take longer to appear in reported margins.

DNOW’s Cash Flow, Deleveraging, and Buyback Optionality

Financial flexibility is a key offset to execution risk. DNOW generated $155 million of cash from operations in 2025. For 2026, management expects free cash flow of $100-$200 million, supported by inventory normalization and receivables collection.



Liquidity was approximately $588 million at the end of 2025, and the company has $850 million available under its revolving credit facility, extended to November 2030. Net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization was 1.2x at 2025-end. Management’s plan is to deleverage by year-end 2026 and work toward a net cash position over time.



Capital return optionality is also back on the table. DNOW reactivated a $160 million buyback authorization, with about $123 million remaining, and has characterized repurchases as opportunistic while integration continues.

DNOW Valuation and the Setup for a Trade

The company’s shares declined 16% over the past three months and 29% over the past year.



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Valuation screens inexpensive versus broader benchmarks cited. DNOW trades at about 12.42x forward 12-month earnings per share, compared with 21.56x for the Zacks sub-industry, 20.77x for the Zacks sector and 20.82x for the S&P 500. That discount can support a trade if operational milestones improve, but it can also persist if stabilization keeps slipping.



For context within the peer set, The Middleby Corporation MIDD and Nordson Corporation NDSN are both shown with Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), underscoring that near-term sentiment can diverge sharply even within the same broader industry grouping. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DNOW’s Investor Checklist for the Next Two Quarters

Investors should look for tangible evidence that enterprise resource planning disruption is easing, including improved order flow, fewer bottlenecks and reduced need for elevated safety stock.



It’s also worth monitoring the working-capital progress. Working capital, as a percentage of revenues, is modeled to approach roughly 25% in the current fiscal year as systems stabilize and legacy profiles blend, and the free cash flow outlook assumes inventory normalization and receivables collection improve.



Finally, investors should watch whether midstream gas utilities and downstream maintenance strength are offsetting softer upstream and chemical conditions and whether margin recovery begins to track toward the 7-8% range through the second half of 2026 as operating leverage improves.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.