DNOW Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - DNOW Inc. (DNOW) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $25 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $13 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DNOW Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $28 million or $0.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $634 million from $606 million last year.

DNOW Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25 Mln. vs. $13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $634 Mln vs. $606 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.