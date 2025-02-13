DNOW Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q4

(RTTNews) - DNOW Inc. (DNOW) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $147 million, or $1.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DNOW Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.9% to $571 million from $555 million last year.

DNOW Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

