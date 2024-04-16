DNOW (DNOW) Price Target Increased by 6.38% to 17.00

The average one-year price target for DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) has been revised to 17.00 / share. This is an increase of 6.38% from the prior estimate of 15.98 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.48% from the latest reported closing price of 14.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 542 funds or institutions reporting positions in DNOW. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNOW is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 123,836K shares. The put/call ratio of DNOW is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,118K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,207K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 18.54% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 4,295K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 15.89% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,941K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,017K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 15.07% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,689K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,530K shares, representing an increase of 31.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 129.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,494K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,464K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNOW by 14.03% over the last quarter.

NOW Background Information

NOW Background Information

NOW Inc. is one of the largest distributors to energy and industrial markets on a worldwide basis, with a legacy of over 150 years. NOW Inc. operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brands. Through its network of approximately 195 locations and 2,450 employees worldwide, NOW Inc. offers a comprehensive line of products and solutions for the upstream, midstream and downstream energy and industrial sectors. Its locations provide products and solutions to exploration and production companies, energy transportation companies, refineries, chemical companies, utilities, manufacturers and engineering and construction companies.

