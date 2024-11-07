News & Insights

DNO ASA Boosts Revenue Amidst Strong Kurdish Production

November 07, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

DNO ASA reported a robust 24% increase in revenue to USD 170 million for Q3 2024, driven by higher production and prices, particularly in the Kurdistan region. Despite a drop in North Sea production due to maintenance, the company maintained a strong balance sheet with USD 919 million in cash deposits, allowing for a steady dividend payout. DNO continues to advance its exploration and development projects, with a focus on fast-tracking production in Norway.

