DNO ASA Boosts Revenue Amidst Strong Kurdish Production

DNO ASA (GB:0MHP) has released an update.

DNO ASA reported a robust 24% increase in revenue to USD 170 million for Q3 2024, driven by higher production and prices, particularly in the Kurdistan region. Despite a drop in North Sea production due to maintenance, the company maintained a strong balance sheet with USD 919 million in cash deposits, allowing for a steady dividend payout. DNO continues to advance its exploration and development projects, with a focus on fast-tracking production in Norway.

