DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in O2Micro International (OIIM)

Fintel reports that DnB Asset Management AS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.34MM shares of O2Micro International, Ltd. (OIIM). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 2.17MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.22% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 269.72% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for O2Micro International is $17.34. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 269.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.69.

The projected annual revenue for O2Micro International is $86MM, an increase of 0.19%. The projected annual EPS is $0.04, a decrease of 65.58%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in O2Micro International. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OIIM is 0.3449%, a decrease of 22.5148%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.35% to 12,909K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors holds 4,225,337 shares representing 14.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018,229 shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 17.99% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,407,749 shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581,162 shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 20.98% over the last quarter.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 1,245,942 shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064,942 shares, representing an increase of 14.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 52.65% over the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 759,114 shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 733,006 shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OIIM by 35.76% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 746,299 shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

O2 Micro International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, and Automotive markets. Products include Backlighting, and Battery Power Management. The company maintains offices worldwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

