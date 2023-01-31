DnB Asset Management AS Increases Position in Criteo S.A (CRTO)

Fintel reports that DnB Asset Management AS has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.51MM shares of Criteo S.A (CRTO). This represents 9.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.64MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.76% and an increase in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.69% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Criteo S.A is $38.88. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 28.69% from its latest reported closing price of $30.21.

The projected annual revenue for Criteo S.A is $1,025MM, a decrease of 51.33%. The projected annual EPS is $2.63, an increase of 135.84%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Criteo S.A. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.07%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CRTO is 0.3619%, an increase of 19.3009%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.62% to 74,348K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,615,704 shares representing 11.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,738,047 shares, representing a decrease of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 15.29% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,330,742 shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,206,505 shares, representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 4,587,965 shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,849 shares, representing an increase of 99.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 53,022.69% over the last quarter.

RPD Fund Management holds 2,809,988 shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,294,880 shares, representing an increase of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRTO by 49.14% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 2,718,752 shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Criteo S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Criteo is the global technology company powering the world's marketers with trusted and impactful advertising. 2,600 Criteo team members partner with over 21,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

