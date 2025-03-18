Bitcoin Magazine



DMND To Launch First Stratum V2 Bitcoin Mining Pool and Closes Venture Capital Investment

DMND (“Demand Pool”), the world’s first Stratum V2 Bitcoin mining pool, has officially opened applications for miners to join as launch partners, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. Successful applicants will receive 0% fees for the first two months and a special two-year founding miner agreement.

In addition to the launch announcement, DMND also confirmed the successful closing of its venture capital financing in Q4 2024, led by Trammell Venture Partners (TVP).

“The Bitcoin mining industry has a key problem which I’ve pinpointed over my 10-year career: mining pool centralization,” said Alejandro de la Torre, DMND co-founder and CEO. “This is why it is paramount that we make Stratum V2 a reality. SV2 will help decentralize Bitcoin mining by allowing miners to build their own blocks. With the release of DMND pool—the world’s first Stratum V2 pool—we help combat this problem – a historic moment in Bitcoin.”

Stratum V2 represents a major evolution in Bitcoin mining, offering enhanced decentralization, privacy, and security by enabling miners to construct their own block templates. Unlike traditional mining pools, where pool operators dictate transaction selection, Stratum V2 shifts control back to miners.

DMND’s pool implements end-to-end encryption to prevent hashrate hijacking, ensuring greater security for mining operations. Additionally, its SLICE payment system introduces auditable transactions and no hidden fees, guaranteeing maximum miner payouts in a fair and transparent manner.

The mining industry has long struggled with opaque fee structures and centralized block construction. DMND’s implementation of Stratum V2 and the SLICE payment system aims to address these issues, ensuring fairer payouts and greater control for miners while reinforcing Bitcoin’s decentralization.

“The mining pool industry is one where murky fee payouts and relative centralization have become the norm,” said Christopher Calicott, TVP’s managing director and founding partner. “By empowering mining operators to securely and privately design their own block templates while facilitating radical transparency and fairness of payments to mining pool participants, DMND will bring a new era to the mining industry. Mining operators of any size—from small home miners to publicly traded giants—will all work to enhance Bitcoin’s decentralization.”

Mining operators interested in contributing to the first-ever Stratum V2 block can apply via DMND’s official website. Applications for launch participants will close on March 28, 2025, at midnight PST.

For more information on DMND and the Stratum V2 mining pool, visit their website. You can also read more about the importance of Stratum V2 Bitcoin mining here.

