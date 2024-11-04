DMG Blockchain Reports Strong October Mining Performance

DMG Blockchain Solutions (TSE:DMGI) has released an update.

DMG Blockchain Solutions announced a significant boost in its Bitcoin mining operations for October 2024, mining 34 BTC compared to 23 BTC the previous month. The company is expanding its mining capacity with new hydro mining technology, expected to increase efficiency and reduce operational costs. Additionally, DMG has fully repaid a $1 million loan, benefiting from the appreciation in Bitcoin value.

