DMC Global CEO Michael Kuta to retire

DMC Global (BOOM) announced Michael Kuta will retire as the company’s president, CEO and as a member of the board, effective November 29. James O’Leary, DMC’s executive chairman, has agreed to assume the role of interim president and CEO of the company upon Kuta’s retirement. O’Leary joined the board in November 2023 with nearly four decades of executive leadership, finance, capital markets and board-level experience.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BOOM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.