DMC Global (BOOM) Surges 12.4%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

DMC Global (BOOM) shares rallied 12.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.16. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks.

DMC Global recently announced that James O’Leary has been appointed as permanent president and CEO, in addition to his role as executive chairman. Mr. O’Leary has served as the company’s interim president and chief executive officer since Nov. 29, 2024. He brings extensive expertise in building, building products and industrial manufacturing and has four decades of leadership and capital markets experience,

In his statement, he said that his key focus remains to deleverage the company’s balance sheet and restore capital structure to optimal health. These efforts are expected to support future strategic initiatives, including the potential acquisition of the remaining 40% stake in Arcadia Products, LLC.



This diversified holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -82.8%. Revenues are expected to be $150.8 million, down 11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For DMC Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BOOM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

DMC Global is a member of the Zacks Industrial Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Fastenal (FAST), finished the last trading session 1.6% higher at $41.96. FAST has returned 0.2% over the past month.

Fastenal's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $0.28. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +12%. Fastenal currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

DMC Global (BOOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

