Is DLSNX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

DLSNX is a part of the Double Line family of funds, a company based out of Los Angeles, CA. DoubleLine Low Duration Bond N debuted in September of 2011. Since then, DLSNX has accumulated assets of about $701.98 million, according to the most recently available information. A team of investment professionals is the fund's current manager.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 2.86%, and it sits in the top third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.73%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 8.16%, the standard deviation of DLSNX over the past three years is 1.33%. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 1.53% compared to the category average of 9.19%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Modified duration is a measure of a specific bond's interest rate sensitivity, and is an excellent way to judge how fixed income securities will respond to a shifting rate environment.

For investors who think interest rates will rise, this is an important factor to consider. DLSNX has a modified duration of 1.61, which suggests that the fund will decline 1.61% for every hundred-basis-point increase in interest rates.

It is important to consider the fund's average coupon because income is often a big reason for purchasing a fixed income security. This metric takes a look at the average payout by the fund in a given year. For example, this fund's average coupon of 3.95% means that a $10,000 investment should result in a yearly payout of $395.

For those seeking a strong level of current income, a higher coupon is typically good news. However, it could pose a reinvestment risk if rates are lower in the future when compared to the initial purchase date of the bond. Investors also need to consider risk relative to broad benchmarks, as income is only one part of the bond picture.

With a beta of 0.18, this fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, DLSNX has a positive alpha of 0.4 , which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade "AAA" to "D" given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, DLSNX has 75.22% in high quality bonds rated at least "AA" or higher. The fund has an average quality of AA, and focuses on high quality securities.

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, DLSNX is a no load fund and it has an expense ratio of 0.69%.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,000; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into consideration. Returns would be less if those were included.

This puts this fund from Double Line in the top 20% of all mutual funds we have a rank on right now. As a result, this is likely an excellent choice for investors seeking an option in the Mortgage - Bonds: Misc category.

Want even more information about DLSNX? Then go over to Zacks.com and check out our mutual fund comparison tool, and all of the other great features that we have to help you with your mutual fund analysis for additional information. And don't forget, Zacks has all of your needs covered on the equity side too! Make sure to check out Zacks.com for more information on our screening capabilities, Rank, and all our articles as well.

