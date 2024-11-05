DLA picks Tetra Tech for $12B multiple-award JETS contract

Tetra Tech (TTEK) announced that the Defense Logistics Agency DLA selected Tetra Tech, including its Amyx operations, for its $12 billion J6 Enterprise Technology Services JETS 2.0 multiple-award contract. Under the JETS 2.0 indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract, Tetra Tech will support many of DLA’s most critical requirements including cybersecurity, operational technology, enterprise resource planning modernization, and supply chain optimization. Tetra Tech’s software engineers and technical specialists also will develop applications and provide related services that drive an adaptive and resilient global infrastructure. Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO said, “Our Amyx operations has been a trusted partner of the DLA for more than 25 years. With Tetra Tech’s expanded capabilities and our Tetra Tech Delta software services, we look forward to continuing this tradition of excellence, delivering innovative Infrastructure Technology solutions to support DLA’s mission.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TTEK:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.