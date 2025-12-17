Markets

DKSH To Acquire Biomedic

December 17, 2025 — 01:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - DKSH Holding AG (DKSH.SW, DKSHF), a market expansion services company, on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Biomedic, a Vietnam-based distributor of diagnostic and screening solutions for healthcare and life sciences, for undisclosed terms.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen the company's Technology business by expanding its presence in Vietnam's growing life sciences and healthcare markets, supported by Biomedic's application expertise and nationwide sales, service, and application specialist teams.

Biomedic was founded in 2008, is headquartered in Hanoi and employing more than 80 people across three locations in Vietnam.

The company generates annual net sales of about CHF 12 million at good profitability and serves a broad customer base that includes leading hospitals, testing centers, and fertility support centers.

On Tuesday, DKSH closed trading 0.53% higher at CHF 57.30 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

