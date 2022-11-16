DKS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.59, changing hands as low as $98.14 per share. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DKS's low point in its 52 week range is $63.45 per share, with $142.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.