DKNG to Integrate Railbird: What It Means for Predictions Platform

DraftKings Inc. DKNG plans to integrate Railbird near mid-2026 as part of its expansion into prediction markets. Management identified the integration as one of several step-function enhancements expected for the Predictions platform this year, highlighting its role within the company’s newest growth vertical. DraftKings also stated that it is targeting hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenues from Predictions over time.



Management indicated that integrating Railbird is expected to improve innovation velocity and strengthen customer economics by allowing DraftKings to control a greater portion of the operating stack. The company noted that DraftKings Predictions currently connects to multiple exchanges, enabling flexibility as trading venues evolve while expanding content availability and liquidity.



DraftKings emphasized that liquidity is central to the customer experience in prediction markets. Alongside the Railbird integration, the company plans to launch a market-making division. Management stated that tight two-way markets with sufficient depth are critical to attracting participants and noted that its sports modeling capabilities and trading infrastructure support liquidity across contracts.



The company outlined two revenue components within Predictions: transaction fees generated through its customer-facing platform and trading economics from market-making and proprietary activity on its own exchange and selected third-party venues. Railbird was described as part of the broader infrastructure supporting the platform as DraftKings continues to develop its Predictions offering.

DKNG’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

DraftKings’ shares have declined 27.6% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 9.7% fall. In the same time frame, other industry players like Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL, Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD and PENN Entertainment, Inc. PENN have gained 3.2%, 3.5% and 9%, respectively.

DKNG Three-Month Price Performance



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DKNG stock is currently trading at a discount. It is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 1.60, below the industry average of 2.19. Conversely, industry players, such as Accel Entertainment, PENN Entertainment and Boyd Gaming, have P/S ratios of 0.69, 0.29 and 1.61, respectively.

DKNG’s P/S Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DraftKings’ 2026 earnings per share has declined in the past 60 days.

EPS Trend of DKNG Stock



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The company is likely to report solid earnings, with projections indicating a 71.2% surge in 2026. Conversely, industry players like Accel Entertainment, Boyd Gaming and PENN Entertainment are likely to witness a rise of 15%, 2.2% and 117.7%, respectively, year over year in 2026 earnings.

DKNG currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.