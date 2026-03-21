BioTech

Dizal : ZEGFROVY Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 NSCLC Study

March 21, 2026 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Dizal (688192.SS) announced that its multinational Phase 3 WU-KONG28 study evaluating ZEGFROVY (sunvozertinib) monotherapy as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations (exon20ins) met its primary endpoint with positive topline results.

The findings highlight the potential of ZEGFROVY to become the first and only chemotherapy-free, oral agent for newly diagnosed NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins.

WU-KONG28 is a multinational, open-label, randomized confirmatory Phase 3 trial comparing ZEGFROVY against platinum-based chemotherapy. The study enrolled patients across 16 countries and regions spanning Asia, Europe, North America, and South America.

The primary endpoint was progression-free survival (PFS), assessed by blinded independent central review (BICR). Results showed that ZEGFROVY significantly improved PFS compared to platinum-based doublet chemotherapy, delivering meaningful clinical benefit.

Detailed data from the primary analysis will be submitted for presentation at an upcoming international scientific congress, marking a potential milestone in the treatment landscape for NSCLC patients with EGFR exon20ins.

Dizal (Jiangsu) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. closed trading on March 20 on the Shanghai Stock Exchange at CNY 48.64, down CNY 1.01 or 2.03%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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