Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Become a Millionaire

Key Points

Dividend growth stocks tend to make excellent long-term investments.

They often feature a strong business model, effective management, healthy balance sheets, and steady growth.

These five companies have increased their dividends for decades and should continue rewarding shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Ironically, the most likely path to getting rich in the stock market is usually quite boring. It requires consistency, patience, and picking the right stocks that can deliver over the course of decades.

But what do the right stocks look like? It's worth considering dividend stocks, or, more specifically, companies that consistently increase their dividends. Historical data show that dividend growers and initiators have outperformed other types of stocks over the long term.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Companies that raise their dividends tend to have:

Durable profits due to competitive advantages. Prudent management that keeps the company in good financial standing. Growth opportunities for higher sales and earnings over time.

Here are five blue chip dividend stocks with long track records of consistent dividend growth. Owning them as part of a diverse portfolio and reinvesting the dividends could help anyone become a millionaire over time.

1. Microsoft

The technology sector isn't generally known for dividends, but Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is a glaring exception. The company has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years. That's an impressive feat given its constant investments in innovation, including artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. Microsoft has a diverse business, with a strong presence across consumer and enterprise software, infrastructure, gaming, and more.

Having such a far-reaching range of products and services means that there is no shortage of growth opportunities. Technology has become increasingly important to society over the past few decades, and that trend will likely continue as AI hits its stride. The stock's 0.6% dividend yield doesn't stand out, but the company's long-term growth prospects should translate into sizable dividend increases for the foreseeable future.

2. McDonald's

Everyone eats, and McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) has turned that basic need into a global empire with some innovation and Americana flair. The company revolutionized the restaurant industry decades ago with franchising, becoming a real estate juggernaut with a footprint spanning more than 44,000 locations across 100 countries today.

McDonald's generates steady revenue from royalties and fees, making the stock a fantastic dividend grower. Management has raised the dividend for 49 consecutive years, putting it on the doorstep of a pretty exclusive club. McDonald's should continue to deliver steady growth amid a rising global population, which could make investors quite wealthy over 20 to 30 years.

3. Automatic Data Processing

Managing human resources is a crucial task, but one that few companies can accomplish without some help. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP), or ADP for short, sells a range of cloud-based products and services that enable companies to manage their employees. Its offerings cover a range of complex services, such as payroll, training, tax, legal, and regulatory compliance. ADP is a trusted name in the enterprise world and has a global footprint.

The company's sensitivity to the labor market can affect its business performance, but the stock's 50-year dividend growth streak is ample evidence that ADP's management team can navigate challenging times. People are crucial to almost every company, so ADP probably won't go away, even if robots someday take over some tasks from human workers. Look for this proven compounder to continue doing its thing.

4. Sherwin-Williams

Paint and coatings are great products to sell, as people repaint their homes and other things either voluntarily or over time as the previous coat wears down. Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a renowned industry leader, with a strong store footprint serving do-it-yourself homeowners and a sterling brand reputation among professional contractors who depend on the company's products as a reflection of their work.

Sherwin-Williams is also technology-proof. People will still be painting and coating things 100 years from now. Impressively, the company still has a modest dividend payout ratio -- just 28% of 2025 earnings estimates -- despite raising its dividend for 46 consecutive years. So, don't dismiss the stock's 0.9% dividend yield, because Sherwin-Williams will likely continue increasing the dividend year in and year out.

5. Walmart

Consumer spending is the most significant contributor to the U.S. economy. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has firmly entrenched itself as the country's largest retailer. Approximately 90% of Americans live within a short drive of a Walmart store. People go to Walmart for groceries, clothes, toys, and almost anything else they might want. The company has also embraced e-commerce, successfully leveraging its supply chain to become a leading online retailer.

While people tend to pull back on discretionary spending when the economy slows, Walmart's reputation for low prices continues to attract shoppers during good and bad times. Walmart has amassed more than five decades of uninterrupted annual increases, and the dividend payout ratio is still below 40% of 2025 earnings estimates. That makes Walmart a legendary dividend stock worth buying and holding.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $603,392!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,241,236!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 27, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends Sherwin-Williams and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.