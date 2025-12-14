This Dividend Stock Just Hit a Major Milestone. Time to Buy?

Key Points

Medtronic earned regulatory clearance in the U.S. for its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system.

This device will take time to have a material impact on the company's financial results.

Still, Medtronic has a strong business, multiple growth opportunities, and a fantastic dividend program.

10 stocks we like better than Medtronic ›

Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device specialist, has performed well this year. That's despite the threat of tariffs, which are having a material impact on its earnings. However, its financial results have been strong despite this headwind, and its outlook for the next year remains bright.

Things got even better recently when Medtronic received U.S. regulatory clearance for a device that could become an important growth driver for the healthcare giant. Let's look more into it, and decide whether these developments make Medtronic an attractive stock to invest in.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Entering the robotic-assisted surgery market

Medtronic began developing the Hugo system, a robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) device, over 10 years ago. The company identified a tremendous underpenetrated opportunity in the RAS market, because the adoption of these machines has been insufficient to meet the volume of procedures eligible for robotic assistance.

As management observed in 2023, fewer than 5% of surgeries that can be done robotically are being done so, even though RAS confers benefits. Robot devices help perform minimally invasive surgeries. They use tiny instruments inserted inside patients' bodies through small incisions. They don't require large incisions to gain direct access to organs, as with open surgeries.

The Hugo system was in use for years in various countries, but it had yet to receive clearance in the United States -- the most lucrative market. That's changed now. Medtronic recently announced that the Hugo system has been approved for use in urologic procedures in the U.S. What does this mean for Medtronic's financial results?

Challenging the market leader

The Hugo system will have to face off against Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system in this indication. It's worth pointing out that urology was the da Vinci system's third-largest specialty in the U.S. as of last year, and the largest outside the U.S. So, this market represents a non-negligible percentage of Intuitive Surgical's revenue from the da Vinci system, by far its most significant growth driver. What does that mean for Medtronic?

The company will have to convince healthcare facilities to opt for the Hugo over the more established (and more thoroughly studied in real-world procedures) da Vinci system. It will also take time for Medtronic's new device to ramp up procedure volume.

But assuming 10% of Intuitive Surgical's $8.35 billion was from urologic procedures -- and giving Medtronic a 10% share of that ($835 million) -- the resulting amount would hardly make a dent in the company's $34.76 billion trailing-12-month revenue. And again, it will take Medtronic some time to reach that 10% market share. In other words, the Hugo system's approval shouldn't make much of a material impact on its financial results in the next year.

Think long-term

However, that doesn't mean this milestone is meaningless. Here are three reasons why.

First, Medtronic will seek indications beyond urology. It has already tested the device in hernia repairs. New indications have been a key driver of procedure volume growth for Intuitive Surgical. The same should, eventually, apply to Medtronic's Hugo system.

Second, as already mentioned, the RAS market is severely underpenetrated. Increased adoption of the technology will help Medtronic's installed base for the Hugo system grow. Over time, the company should generate consistent revenue from this device, particularly as procedure volumes increase.

Third, the world's aging population should provide even more growth fuel to the healthcare sector, as well as to this niche of the industry, and by extension, to Medtronic.

But does all this make Medtronic stock a buy? The company's strong financial results, growth drivers beyond its RAS ambitions, and excellent dividend program make it attractive to patient, long-term income seekers.

Medtronic has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. In a couple more years, it will be a Dividend King -- a corporation that has offered its shareholders dividend hikes for at least 50 straight years. And it should continue to boost its dividend annually for many years to come. Despite the tariff problem, I feel the stock is a buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Medtronic right now?

Before you buy stock in Medtronic, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Medtronic wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $513,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,072,908!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 965% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool recommends Medtronic and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $75 calls on Medtronic and short January 2026 $85 calls on Medtronic. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.